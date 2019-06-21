Four southern Colorado firms have been named Colorado Companies to Watch, honoring 50 of the state's fastest-growing mid-size companies in the program's 11th year.
Custom Linings Inc., Dsoft Technology, Engineering & Analysis Inc. and Vladimir Jones of Colorado Springs and Flow Right Plumbing Heating and Cooling Inc. of Pueblo and 46 others were selected from 100 finalists and 1,100 nominees. Previous award winners include Left Hand Brewing Co. in 2010 and PopSockets and Velocity Global in 2017.
Custom Linings produces protective coatings for pickup truck beds as well as equipment, industrial, mining and government uses. DSoft provides software development and systems engineering services to government agencies, commercial and nonprofit clients. Vladimir Jones is an advertising agency with offices in Denver and Colorado Springs. Flow Right operates offices in the Springs and Pueblo.
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and Edward Lowe Foundation started the Colorado Companies to Watch program in 2009 to highlight businesses that have grown beyond the startup stage. Over the past 11 years, the awards have honored 550 companies that together have provided thousands of jobs and generated millions of dollars in revenue.
Notable Colorado Springs companies honored by the program includes Amnet, Bomb Bomb, Chromatic Technologies Inc., Diversified Machine Systems, Infinity Systems Engineering LLC, Janska, JMark Services Inc., Peak Structural, Qualtek Manufacturing Inc., TechWise, The Fat Bike Co. and Titan Robotics.
The program is sponsored by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Awards will be presented during a gala awards dinner Friday at the Denver Marriott Tech Center.