A flurry of new housing and business proposals in Fountain in recent years showed that developers' interest in water has outstripped supply — a problem that's sent the community searching for new water rights to buy.

However, a recently settled Fountain water court case demonstrated how long it can take to convert agriculture water to municipal use and underscored the need for additional water treatment in town.

In 2005, Fountain purchased agricultural water rights in Fountain Creek and last year the water court case was settled, allowing the city to use 148 acre-feet of water formerly used to irrigate farmland for municipal use. It also required the city to measure the water from Fountain Creek in the Fountain Mutual Irrigation Company Ditch. The purchase is the city's most recent water acquisition, said Taylor Murphy, water resources and engineering manager for Fountain.

The water rights account for about 5% of the city's annual use of about 3,000 acre-feet of water, he said. An acre-foot of water can support four families for a year in Colorado Springs.

"This will supplement our overall water portfolio in the long term," Murphy said.

Currently, though the city doesn't have the infrastructure to treat the additional water and so it will not make more water available to developers, he said. The number of new taps available in the city are capped, but the city is not releasing the number still available to prevent a single developer from attempting to claim them all.

If the city's other water sources ran short, the new water could be used to supplement supply, he said. Eventually the water will help fill a new reservoir the city is planning on the west side of Interstate 25 north of the Ray Nixon Power Plant.

The plans for the reservoir are still in the development and design stages and will require a diversion to draw water out of Fountain Creek, he said. A cost estimate is not yet available for the reservoir that will hold about 1,500 acre feet.

The city has finalized some of the costs associated with the new rights, agreeing to pay the ditch company a one time buy-in fee of $13,042 to use the ditch to measure its water rights as required by the court case, he said. The city will also have to pay the company an annual fee for use of the ditch, according to an agreement approved by the Fountain City Council this month.

Determining water available to users is a science in Colorado based largely on runoff from snowpack. If water is not available to for all users, those with more junior rights take cuts.

"Every drop of water has be very carefully accounted for," Murphy said.

The rights Fountain purchased date back to 1863, making them more senior.

Fountain's limited water supplies to fuel construction became a contentious issue in town when developers planning thousands of homes approached the city for water.

While interest has slowed, the city is still seeing pretty consistent interest from developers, particularly around apartments, he said.