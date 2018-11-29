A unit of grocery giant Supervalu Inc. notified the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week that it will close distribution centers in Fountain and Aurora employing 747 people by mid-February.
Not all of the jobs will be lost, however, since the notification also said another company called Windigo "is expected to begin operations at the same facility on or soon after Feb. 3.
Windigo Logistics LLC was formed in May and lists the downtown Denver office of New York law firm Dorsey & Whitney as its address and David Mangum, one of the firm's attorneys, as its registered agent. He could not be reached for comment Thursday.
The two distribution centers operated by Supervalu subsidiary Advantage Logistics USA West LLC will shut down during the two-week period beginning Feb. 2, according to the notice. The 363,000-square-foot Fountain center distributes candy, health and beauty care products, natural foods, cigarettes and other tobacco products to 329 City Market, King Soopers and Kroger stores in Colorado and five other states.
Steven Vairma, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 455 in Denver, said in an email that the union is in negotiations with Windigo to assume Supervalu's contract with the union, which was reached in 2016 after a 10-day strike. Vairma was not available for further comment.
The closure announcement comes about a month after Providence, R.I.-based United Natural Foods Inc., a major distributor to Whole Foods, acquired SuperValu for $2.9 billion.
The deal was expected to produce $175 million in cost savings, and United told stockholders in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing four days after the deal closed that it will be making "adjustments to the company's core cost structure for its foods distribution businesses" over the next two years that will result in layoffs and related severance costs.
Supervalu spokesman Jeff Swanson did not respond to an email or phone calls seeking comment.