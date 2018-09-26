The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum will move onto campus next month for the first time in its 21-year history to the new Ent Center for the Arts.
The forum’s annual look at the local, state and national economies remains unchanged in most respects, It provides a slew of data about the local economy and a forecast for the coming year to business and community leaders. The only exception will be the forecast, which is expected to include a warning that a slowdown may be coming.
“The economy has been incrementally changing for the better for the past few years, and I don’t see that immediately changing,” said Tatiana Bailey, who took over the forum four years ago and has been experimenting with formats and locations. “But there are some indicators that could tip our economy into a downturn during the next 1½ to 2 years.
“We have a confluence of potential negative factors, including concerns about the national economy overheating and leading to rising interest rates that would then cool the real estate market.”
At the Ent Center, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., the forum will have a large auditorium with theater-style seating. The forum has been held at hotels and often included breakfast. This year’s event, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 4, doesn’t include a meal but will be followed by a happy hour sponsored by Community Banks of Colorado.
Samuel Elliott, a business technology adviser at Amnet and a UCCS College of Business graduate, again will be the forum’s master of ceremonies. The event also will feature remarks by UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy, Business Dean Stephen Ferris and Mayor John Suthers.
Tim Quinlan, senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, will give the national and international economic outlook, and Bailey will give the local prognosis. A question-and-answer session will follow with Bailey, Suthers, Downtown Partnership CEO Susan Edmondson and Dirk Draper, CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
The $70 million Ent Center is on the westernmost portion of the UCCS campus. The 92,000-square-foot facility, with a distinctively curvilinear facade, houses five performance venues, including the 774-seat Schockley-Zalabak Theater and a three-story, black-box Dusty Loo Vivant theater for Theatreworks, as well as the GOCA UCCS art gallery, classrooms, offices, practice rooms and the UCCS Department of Visual and Performing Arts.
