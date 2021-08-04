Fortitude Gold Nevada mine (copy) (copy)

Fortitude Gold, spun off into a separate company in December by Gold Resource, earned $8.33 million, or 34 cents a share, during the second quarter, more than triple the profits it generated in the first quarter, the Colorado Springs-based company reported Tuesday.

Fortitude Gold more than tripled its earnings in the second quarter from the previous quarter, the Colorado Springs-based gold producer announced Tuesday.

Fortitude earned $8.33 million, or 34 cents a share, during the April-to-June quarter, up from $2.4 million, or 10 cents a share, during the first quarter. The company lost $1.68 million a year earlier when operations were just beginning at its Nevada mine while part of Gold Resource. Fortitude was spun off as a separate public company late last year. Revenue increased 25.4% to $25.9 million in the second quarter and was triple the total of the same quarter last year.

For the first half of the year, Fortitude earned profits totaling $10.7 million, or 45 cents a share, compared with a loss of $3.07 million during the first half of last year.

