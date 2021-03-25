Fortitude Gold, spun off in December as a separate company by Gold Resource, generated $10.2 million in profits on revenue of nearly $54 million last year, the Colorado Springs-based company reported.
That represents a huge turnaround from 2019, when Fortitude was still part of Gold Resource and lost nearly $3 million on revenue of $15.1 million. The difference — Fortitude began operations at its Nevada mine in April 2019, so the company that year produced just 10,883 ounces of gold and 9,752 ounces of silver as it ramped up production and incurred significant startup expenses. Production nearly tripled in 2020, the first full year of the mine's operation, to 29,479 ounces of gold and 28,359 ounces of silver. The company hopes to boost gold production this year to 40,000 ounces.
"I am very pleased to report Fortitude Gold delivered a successful 2020 production ramp up at its Isabella Pearl mine in Mineral County, Nev., culminating in record annual gold production," Fortitude CEO Jason Reid said in a news release.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette