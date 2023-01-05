It can be a thrill rooting for the little guy, but in the case of Haas Vision Center in Colorado Springs, owner Michael Haas was relieved when his business was acquired by the largest comprehensive eye care organization in the Rocky Mountain region.

Panorama Eyecare, a Fort Collins-based physician-led management company that has 16 locations, 50 providers and 500 team members across Colorado and Wyoming, bought Haas Vision Center in a deal that closed last month.

Officials with Panorama Eyecare would not disclose the cost of the acquisition.

The deal will allow Haas Vision to keep its name, its employees and its location at 6760 Corporate Drive, while taking the administrative burdens off the clinic’s health care professionals by delegating those tasks to Panorama’s staff, who have expertise in business administration and other areas.

“It’s a collaborative process with the physicians and practices in terms of the structure of the company,” said Dr. Patrick Arnold, chief medical officer for Panorama, “which is different and rather unique in this model."

Panorama Eyecare endeavors to expand its reach south along the Front Range with Haas Vision Center being its first acquisition in Colorado Springs.

Hass Vision Center has two physicians (including Haas) and a staff of 10 other employees that will be joining Panorama.

For providers like Haas, Panorama Eyecare can run the business aspects of Hass Vision Center, from contracting and credentialing to hiring, human resources and cybersecurity.

“This allows us as Haas Vision Center to really focus on how we take care of our existing patients in the Colorado Springs area and how we continue to grow, where we can be a place where people can go to get great care," Haas said.

Haas opened his practice in 2009. But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Haas said he was having to spend more time worrying about business tasks instead of attending to his patients.

After receiving multiple offers to sell his practice Haas found Panorama Eyecare to be the perfect fit.

"It seems like a match made in heaven ..." Haas said, "in the sense that they can really help us with the administrative burdens.”