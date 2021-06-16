A Fort Carson contractor has filed a notice with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that it may furlough all 315 of its employees beginning Aug. 5 due to “budget and funding issues.”
K&H Services, owned by the Alaska-based Tlingit Haida Tribal Business Corp., received a $142.1 million Army contract in 2019 for base operations support services at Fort Carson.
The company filed the notice June 4, which is required under a federal law at least 60 days before a layoff involving a large percentage of work forces totaling more than 100 people.
The notice said the company has been notified of “budget and funding issues” and is concerned about layoffs that might trigger the employee notification requirement under federal law, “if the government does not fund us.”
The Army’s $173 billion budget request is down $3.6 billion, or 2.1%, from its 2021 budget.
Nicholas Hobbs, listed as T&H’s contact for the notice, and the company’s corporate office in Virginia, declined to comment on the notice.
Workers who may be furloughed by K&H are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union Local 113 in Colorado Springs.
Brian Bradley, Local 113 business manager and financial secretary, was not available for comment on the notice.