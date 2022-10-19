Dr. Brian Erling, former CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in Colorado Springs, has a new job in another state.

Renown Health has selected Erling as that health system's new CEO and president, according to a news release from Renown; he'll assume his new duties Nov. 14 in Reno, Nev.

Erling was named CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in 2018 after several months as interim CEO. He left the position in August; parent company Centura Health provided no reason for his exit. He had been with Centura since 2016, first as group chief medical officer.

Patrick Sharp, previously CEO of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, was named the new CEO of Penrose-St. Francis in September.

Renown Health, with more than 6,500 employees, includes a trauma center, two acute-care hospitals, a children's hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a medical group and urgent care network, and a not-for-profit insurance company.

The Gazette