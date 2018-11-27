Chris Reen, former president of The Oklahoman Media Co. and publisher of The Oklahoman in Oklahoma City, will become president of The Gazette in February, and, after a three-month transition period, will succeed Dan Steever as publisher.
Steever, who has been The Gazette's publisher since 2012, has decided to return to the East Coast in May to be closer to his children and extended family.
The announcement was made Tuesday by Steever, Reen and Ryan McKibben, president and CEO of Denver-based Clarity Media Group, which owns The Gazette.
Reen will join The Gazette Feb. 1 as president; he'll oversee the newspaper's advertising, circulation and marketing operations and will report to Steever. After Steever leaves in May, Reen will add the duties of publisher to his responsibilities.
"Chris has an impressive breadth of industry experience and will be an outstanding leader of The Gazette. We're excited to have him on board," McKibben said. "We thank Dan for his years of leadership — not only at The Gazette, but in the Colorado Springs community — and wish him and his family the best moving forward."