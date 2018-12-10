After outperforming most other states this year, Colorado’s economy is expected to keep growing in 2019, but at a slower pace, according to the Colorado Business Economic Outlook.
The yearly forecast, compiled by the Business Research Division of the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado at Boulder, was presented to state business leaders Monday at the 54th annual Colorado Business Economic Outlook Forum.
Colorado is projected to add 65,000 jobs this year, a growth rate of 2.4 percent. The state is forecast to add 53,200 jobs in 2019, or 2 percent growth — a pace that will likely keep Colorado in the Top 10 nationally, the report says
“This is still a strong growth rate,” Richard Wobbekind, executive director of the Leeds Business Research Division, said in a release accompanying the forecast. “But with a very low unemployment rate, it is hard to keep growing.”
The state’s jobless rate, which averaged 2.8 percent in 2017, rose to an average 3 percent this year and is expected to edge up to 3.1 percent next year. The increases, though, reflect “a growing labor force through greater participation, rather than a deteriorating employment environment,” the report says.
The three private-sector industries projected to add the most jobs in 2019 are professional and business services; trade, transportation and utilities; and leisure and hospitality. The greatest pace of growth is expected in natural resources and mining; construction; and professional and business services.
Though Colorado Springs’ economic recovery initially lagged behind others, the area now enjoys above-average growth, the report says. Home sales remain strong in the Pikes Peak region and increases in home prices continue to outpace the nation. The average wage in El Paso County, however, remains low compared to Colorado as a whole.
Other highlights:
• Construction activity will total $21.2 billion this year and increase 2.3 percent to $21.6 billion in 2019. The number of single-family permits issued in the state grew by 13 percent in 2017 and 10 percent this year; growth will continue to slow next year, with a projected 4.9 percent increase in permits.
• Colorado’s restaurant industry continues to grow at a steady pace. The number of eating and drinking establishments topped 11,900 in the first quarter of 2018, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier and marking seven consecutive years of growth.
• Population growth will slow modestly in 2019, with the state adding a projected 76,200 people; 50,000 of those will come from net in-migration.