ENT (copy)

Ent Credit Union headquarters is moving into a new five-story, 325,000-square-foot building northeast of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway. Ent was ranked last month as Colorado's top credit union by Forbes magazine for the fourth consecutive year.

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE

Colorado Springs-based Ent Credit Union has been ranked as Colorado's top credit union for a fourth consecutive year in an annual ranking by Forbes magazine.

The magazine ranked San Antonio-based Security Service Federal Credit Union as Colorado's second-best credit union. The rankings are based on customer surveys through market research firm Statista. Ent, which has $8.1 billion in assets and more than 420,000 members, is moving during the next few weeks into a new headquarters building near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway.

Wayne Heilman

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Tags

Load comments