Colorado Springs-based Ent Credit Union has been ranked as Colorado's top credit union for a fourth consecutive year in an annual ranking by Forbes magazine.
The magazine ranked San Antonio-based Security Service Federal Credit Union as Colorado's second-best credit union. The rankings are based on customer surveys through market research firm Statista. Ent, which has $8.1 billion in assets and more than 420,000 members, is moving during the next few weeks into a new headquarters building near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway.
Wayne Heilman