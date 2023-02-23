Avelo Airlines on Thursday announced exclusive nonstop service from the Colorado Springs Airport to Los Angeles via the Hollywood-Burbank Airport.

The new route will begin on May 3 and operate three times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays — according to a press release. The new flights will offer Colorado Springs the only nonstop flights to L.A. United previously offered nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport, but discontinued that service at the start of the year.

Introductory one-way fares between Colorado Springs and and the Hollywood-Burbank Airport start at $49. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines to the Colorado Springs Airport," Greg Phillips, director of aviation for the airport, said in the release. "Avelo inspires travel through world-class service at affordable prices and their purpose aligns with ours. Although we’re Colorado’s small airport, we’re big on customer service and friendliness, and we are looking forward to having Avelo join our airport family."

Avelo is a new airline, with the low-fare carrier taking flight for the first time on April 28, 2021. It serves about three-dozen destinations across the U.S.