Editor’s note: This is one in an occasional series profiling small businesses in the Pikes Peak region.
In December, it will be 50 years since Don Goede Jr. went from delivering flowers for Scotty’s Flowers and Gifts to taking over the business with the help of his parents.
He’s not surprised that the business, now Skyway Creations, has endured all these years. He’s not bragging; it was just a sense, he says, that he’d go from the youngest owner-manager to the oldest.
“Right from the get-go, I had the feeling I’d still be sitting here today,” he says.
Goede talked his parents into buying Scotty’s, in Skyway Plaza on Arcturus Drive, that half-century ago; he had dropped out of college and his parents used money left from his college fund to purchase the business. They took over the business on Dec. 1, 1970, with Goede in charge.
The name was changed to Skyway Floral, then Skyway Creations, and the business has also moved over the years: first to 1515 S. 8th St., then to its current home, 1407 S. 8th St.
Goede’s father was in the Air Force when the family bought Scotty’s, but became more involved in the business when he retired.
“He had always dealt with contractual work in the Air Force, so he did contracts and sales,” Goede says. “He was a salesman. He got on the greenery side of things while the city was growing and we just sold the hell out of green plant maintenance contracts.”
His dad stayed active in the business until his early 80s, Goede says. To help fill the void, Goede’s wife, Lori, who had long worked at the shop, became more active in the business.
“She’s the frosting on the cake,” Don says. “Lori’s a super saleswoman.”
And a talented artist, as well. Lori has an art studio next to Skyway and the flower shop sells cards with her designs; she works primarily in watercolors.
She appreciates the live art that Mother Nature produces.
“There’s nothing more beautiful in your home than a bouquet of flowers,” she says. “You get a flower arrangement or a little blooming plant and you feel different, you just do. It gives a wonderful feeling.”
Small business spotlight: Beef, alligator and everything in between at Andy's Meat Market in Colorado Springs
Changing tastes
The business has seen many changes, Don says, though there’s also a lot that hasn’t changed. “You’re still dealing with the trucks and the delivery and the product.”
That product comes largely from California, with flowers bred in that state, and from Florida, a conduit for flowers from South America.
“We’ve always bought from California and Florida,” Don says. But he’s also had to look to producers closer to home to fulfill a growing desire for more unusual flowers.
“We need so many varieties of flowers now. We used to be able to order a big case of this and that. Now we need this special flower.”
A desire for more variety isn’t the only change he has seen in consumer tastes.
“They say the rose will never die, it will always be a contender,” he says, But, “the rose has finally faded a little bit in the public eye.” One increasingly popular flower, particularly with “the younger crowd,” is the Gerbera daisy.
Those younger buyers have also spurred plant sales.
“The millennials,” he says, “have caught on to plants again. In some ways, green plant sales died for a while, but millennials really like what we do here. The succulents are quite popular.”
At the same time, though, the corporate world is embracing artificial greenery as a way to cut down on maintenance costs, Don says.
“We’re doing more artificial than we’ve ever done, and that’s definitely the wave of the future.” He admires how far the artificial greenery has come — “some of the artificial these days will totally fool you” — but cautions that even artificial plants need care, specifically dusting.
Weddings continue to provide steady business. “We do as many as 100 weddings a year, so two a weekend.”
Corporate customers, such as local hotels, also remain key to the business.
“The hotels are still strong,” Don says. “We’re not doing the centerpiece work, the party work, that we used to get with the hotels.”
He calls the 2008 economic crisis “the 25 percent recession.”
“We lost about 25 percent of our customers, and the rest were asking for a 25 percent discount. If you can’t do it, somebody else will, so what do you do? You sharpen your pencil and go for it.”
That was just one of many economic downturns the business has survived over a half-century.
“We’ve always been lucky, we’ve never laid anybody off,” Don says. There have been times where he has gone to his staff and warned them that either someone would have to go or everyone would need to trim their hours, “and everyone has always been willing to do that. That says a lot for my crew.”
Other flower shops have not fared as well; Don has seen several vanish over the years. He looks at Skyway and Platte Floral, which has been around for nearly 100 years, as “the two big guns on the block as far as full service.”
“We’re so lucky to both still be here in the town,” Lori says.
Big-box stores and grocery stores emerged as competition 20 or 30 years ago, and Don thinks that is finally taking its toll a bit. “You see an awful lot of people lined up at the supermarkets at holiday time.”
But, he said, “we still get them with the quality,” and the customer service.
“We spend the time with people,” he says. He used to spend money on TV and radio ads, but decided the best advertising is simply doing a good job and generating word of mouth.
“We just try to take good care of our customers.”