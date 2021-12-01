A Florida company created to buy up urological practices is acquiring Colorado Springs' largest urology practice in a deal that is expected to be completed by year's end.
Solaris Health Holdings of Fort Lauderdale is acquiring the assets of Colorado Springs Urological Associates, which has 15 doctors and other medical providers and 50 employees at offices in Colorado Springs, Alamosa, Durango and Salida. Solaris was formed last year by New York-based Lee Equity Partners by acquiring urology practices in Cincinnati and New York; earlier this year it added practices in Chicago, Detroit and Philadelphia.
"This is an opportunity to increase the level of care and access (to care) for the community," said Dr. Jeffrey Moody, market president for Colorado Springs Urological Associates. "The whole point of doing this is that we will be able to tap into best practices nationwide, which includes information flow, patient scheduling and the level of care we provide. We hope to improve our game" with the transaction.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Moody said the doctors and other medical providers at Colorado Springs Urological Associates will be employees of Solaris but have an ownership interest in the company.
Colorado Springs Urological Associates was formed in 2018 by merging Urological Associates with Pikes Peak Urology and provides treatment for a variety of male and female urological conditions including kidney stones, infertility, urinary tract infections, bladder, kidney, prostrate and testicular cancer and other conditions. Moody said the practice is in talks to open a sixth southern Colorado location.
Practices acquired by Solaris have more than 500,000 patients, 345 doctors and other medical providers in 135 offices in seven states.
"We welcome CSUA (Colorado Springs Urological Associates) as a practice that shares our vision to develop a national practice predicated on clinical excellence and business best practices," Deepak Kapoor, Solaris chairman and chief ecosystem officer, said in a news release. The deal, he said, gives CSUA's doctors "access to the resources needed to successfully navigate an increasingly complex and consolidated health care system."