Five Colorado Springs firms have been named Colorado Companies to Watch — automotive display software provider Altia, defense technology contractor Bluestaq, whiskey maker Distillery 291, Reg Leg Brewing and electromagnetic pulse protection manufacturer Jaxson Engineering.
Fifty companies were selected from 93 finalists for the award, which honors second-stage companies for marketplace success, innovative products, unique processes and philanthropy. The companies must be privately held, have six to 99 employees and have between $750,000 and $50 million in revenue or working capital from investors or grants. Second-stage companies have moved beyond the startup stage into a period of growth.
The program has honored 600 companies since it was started in 2009 by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and other partners.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette