A Firstsource Solutions Ltd. subsidiary plans to hire more than 200 collections agents for its banking/financial services division in Colorado Springs to handle calls for "a top U.S. bank."
The outsourcing giant said it plans to hire more than 75 people by year's end. The remaining hires next year could exceed the 200-employee target for customer support agents and management-level roles to support the bank, which specializes in credit cards, car loans and other banking services, Firstsource said Tuesday a new release.
Jennifer Sevigny, senior manager of human resources for Firstsource, said the agents primarily will handle collections on auto loans, but don't require vehicle repossession. The job description says agents will serve "customers by educating them on account status, attempting to secure a payment or make payment arrangements, and solving any problems they may have with their accounts."
Potential applicants should apply at the Firstsource call center, 5725 Mark Dabling Blvd., Suite 200, or email their resumés to careers@na.firstsource.com. All open positions are advertised on Indeed.com under Firstsource Advantage LLC. The company wants applicants with at least six months of customer service background in retail, food service or call centers with experience in collections preferred.
The full- and part-time openings start at $13 an hour with performance bonuses of up to $700 a month available. A variety of shifts are available, including nights and weekends. The full-time positions include health, dental and vision benefits as well as a 401(k) retirement plan.
Firstsource said in the release that it has worked with the bank for 15 years, starting at its Buffalo, N.Y., call center and now expanding the relationship to the Springs.
Firstsource has added 200-300 seasonal workers to the center in recent years to handle open enrollment of customers for a major health insurer. The center opened in 2006, was acquired by Firstsource in 2008 and was slated for closure in 2014 after losing a major customer but remained open after landing a major health care client about a month later.
Mumbai-based Firstsource is a major outsourcing provider in health care, telecommunications, media and insurance, operating 38 other call centers in the U.S., United Kingdom, the Philippines and India.