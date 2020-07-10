Firstsource Solutions plans to hire 400 employees by year's end at its Colorado Springs call center to handle calls remotely for two of the nation's largest banks.
The India-based outsourcing giant is seeking customer support agents, trainers, supervisors and other managers to handle inbound and outbound calls for the banks, said Jennifer Sevigny, senior manager of human resources for Firstsource. She declined to name the two clients, but said they expand the center's client base beyond another major bank and several health care plans.
The permanent part- and full-time jobs start at $14 an hour, include health, dental and vision benefits as well as a 401(k) retirement plan, and are listed at www.firstsource.com/careers/. A variety of shifts are available, including nights and weekends. New hires must complete 4-6 weeks of training at the center, 5725 Mark Dabling Blvd., before working from home. Sevigny said job candidates must be from the Colorado Springs area because they may eventually work from the center.
The hiring will more than triple the staff at the Colorado Springs center, which now employs 140 people. Sevigny said the center's employment, which had been 250 in March, fluctuates with attrition.