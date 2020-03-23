Firstsource Solutions Colorado Springs call center (copy)

Firstsource Solutions said Monday it plans to hire 100 remote workers at its Colorado Springs call center to answer calls on the COVID-19 virus from customers of health insurance giants. Gazette file photo.

Firstsource Solutions plans to hire up to 300 remote agents, trainers,  supervisors and support personnel nationwide to handle the rapid influx of calls for two health insurance giants stemming from the COVID-19 epidemic.

The call center operator needs to hire 100 by April 10 and the rest by the end of April if it can train new hires and get them needed equipment to work from their homes by then, said Marie Ovalle Sokol, the company's client services director in Colorado Springs, where it operates a 250-employee call center. More than 1,000 have applied since the positions were posted late last week at FirstHire.taleo.net/careersection/ex/jobdetail.ftl?job=20000680&lang=en or at Indeed.com, she said.

The jobs are permanent, full-time positions that pay $15 an hour with benefits and could later move to its major call centers in Colorado Springs; Fort Scott, Kan., and Louisville, Ky., she said. The company provides all equipment needed, though workers must provide their own internet access with a router that can make an Ethernet connection to the computer provided by Firstsource.

