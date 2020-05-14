First-time unemployment insurance claims filed with the Colorado Department of Labor of Employment continue their downward trend, falling for a fourth consecutive week in the period ending May 9. But they still remained more than 10 times last year's weekly average as the pandemic and resulting restrictions ravage the job market.
The 22,483 claims filed last week were down 20.2% from the previous week. The department also received 9,125 first-time claims from self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers during the week ended May 9, down 30.6% from the previous week. The department has now received 451,155 initial unemployment claims in the last eight weeks since the coronavirus pandemic triggered statewide orders closing many businesses. That equals 14.3% of the state's workforce and would push the state's jobless rate to nearly 19% if all claims are certified.
The number of initial claims filed in the Colorado Springs area also declined for a fourth consecutive week to 3,596 in the week ended April 25, down 14.5% from the previous week. The department also received 1,353 claims from self-employed persons, independent contractors and gig workers during the same week, down 65% from the previous week. The 41,113 claims filed by all workers in the six-week period ended May 2 equals 11.5% of the area's workforce and would push the local unemployment rate to nearly 17% if all claims are certified.
Unemployment insurance claims remain concentrated in the hotel, restaurant, retail and health care industries, which combined make up more than 40% of all claims.
The department paid nearly $200 million in unemployment benefits during the week ended May 9, but more than half was funded by the federal government. State officials estimate the department will run out of money to pay benefits by the end of next month and will have to borrow from the federal government, which will trigger higher unemployment insurance rates for Colorado businesses.