Raina Seabaugh just wanted to find a cool indoor place for her youngsters to play when the weather wasn’t cooperating .
“Play is a huge part of how they learn and for growth development,” said Seabaugh, a preschool teacher and former high school math teacher. “Having a place for kids to run, jump, play together and build social skills is important.”
Six years ago, she bought a franchise, Little Monkey Bizness Colorado Springs, opening west of Chapel Hills Mall at 1015 Kelly Johnson Blvd. It’s one of the Denver-based company’s five locations which cater to ages 8 and under.
This year, for the first time the business is running a charitable holiday promotion. Nominations are being accepted through Sunday for needy families to win a free year of open play at Monkey Bizness. A drawing will be held Dec. 21 to select the winner for the Colorado Springs center.
“Giving back to the community always has been at the top of my list,” Seabaugh said, “so the franchise explored ways we could help people in our community, and I was on board.”
Nominations for “A Wish for the Season,” can be made at https://monkeybizness.com/wish-for-the-season-colorado-springs. Families may receive multiple nominations.
What distinguishes the activity center from competitors?
“The variety,” Seabaugh answers. “We have different climbing structures, bouncing areas and interactive activities like a floor display that changes images as kids run through it.”
There’s also an art room packed with supplies so kids can paint, color, draw glue, cut and let their imaginations go.
“We’re able to let children experience play and creativity in ways they don’t get to in other areas of their life,” Seabaugh said.
The slides and the swing are the hands-down favorites.
“There are always kids going down the slide as fast as they can, forwards, backwards and in between,” she said. “And the swing always has a line of kids waiting for their turn.”
The play place is divided into sections for crawlers, 3 years old and under, and 4 to 8 year olds.
Cushy mats are strategically placed to catch children who take an unexpected tumble.
On Tuesday morning, Monkey Bizness buzzed with children as they jumped in bouncy houses, climbed on all shapes of hard plastic equipment, scooted through cube mazes and ran everywhere.
They took breaks with their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles or baby sitters in a lounging section with a gourmet coffee bar for adults and refreshments and snacks for children.
“It releases a whole lot of energy,” said Amanda Devenyns, who was refereeing her two children, ages 3 and 4. “I try to get this in before nap time so they take an entire nap.”
Tuesday was the first time Amanda Duplant brought her nearly 2-year-old daughter to the center.
“I’ve noticed it’s really clean,” she said. “I’ve been to other play places, and you can tell this one is kept up nicely.”
Seabaugh said she’s a stickler about cleanliness and ensures that surfaces are wiped down regularly and no shoes are allowed in the play areas.
“I want to feel good about bringing my kids here and having the kids feel good about being here,” Seabaugh said.
Devenyns said her children requested the play date at Monkey Bizness.
“They don’t just like it here, they love it here,” she said.
The center is open seven days a week, and all-day admission for children ages 3-8 is $10.50. The fee is $7.50 for children ages 2 and under, and $5.50 for crawlers.
“It’s a good alternative to playing outside when the weather’s bad,” Duplant said. “It lets you kind of change things up.”
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.