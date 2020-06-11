First-time unemployment insurance claims filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment rose for the first time in eight weeks during the week ended June 6.
The number of claims for traditional unemployment benefits increased by nearly 800, or 6.5%, to 12,941; claims had been falling each week after hitting a record 104,217 in the week ended April 11. That was just days after Gov. Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home order that shuttered all businesses not deemed essential.
The number of initial claims filed by self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers surged 58.3% from the previous week to 10,151 in the week ended June 6, the highest total since the week ended May 2. That was the second week the department began taking claims from those workers, who became eligible for the first time for unemployment benefits under federal coronavirus relief legislation.
The department has paid out $2.2 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29, including those receiving traditional benefits and self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers, as well as a temporary extra $600 a week in benefits added under the relief legislation. During that time, 540,506 people filed an initial claim for benefits. That total includes 52,617 people from the Colorado Springs area.
The department also launched a new page (www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/eligibility) on its website to clarify its requirement that those receiving benefits look for work. For self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers, that means seeking new clients or setting up an account with companies that offer such work. That requirement had been suspended during the stay-at-home order. Those who were laid off but are subject to recall by their employers are not subject to the requirement.