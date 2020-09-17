Colorado first-time unemployment claims fell last week to the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a widespread lockdown that shuttered many businesses, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday.
The 5,025 initial claims from payroll workers filed in the week ended Sept. 12 was down 15.9% from the previous week and the lowest since the week ended March 14, but still more than double the 2,321 claims filed during that week. The department also received 1,533 first-time claims last week from self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers, down 30.8% from the previous week and the lowest since the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program began April 20. Total claims for the week were down nearly 20% to 6,558, also a new low during the pandemic.
The department has now received 553,618 first-time claims from payroll workers since mid-March and another 158,142 PUA claims for an overall total of 711,760. Of those, 245,078 people continued to receive unemployment benefits during the week ended Sept. 5, including payroll workers, self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and those receiving federal paid extended benefits after their 26 weeks of state benefits ran out. However, numbers are declining — the percentage of people covered by the unemployment program drawing benefits fell to 8.1% in the week ended Aug. 29, the lowest since it was 7.7% in the week ended June 13.
In the Colorado Springs area, first-time claims from payroll workers for the week ended Aug. 29 fell 9.7% from the previous week to 766, while first-time claims under the PUA program for the week ended Sept. 12 were down 27.9% from the previous week to 233. The department has received 58,358 initial claims from area payroll workers since March 21 and 19,591 area initial claims in the PUA program since it began April 20.
The department paid $58.3 million in unemployment benefits last week, down 3.6% from the previous week and the lowest weekly total since the week ended April 4. The department has paid nearly $5 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29. Colorado's unemployment fund ran out of money last month and the state has now borrowed more than $250 million from the federal government to continue paying benefits.