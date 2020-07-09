First-time state jobless claims continue decline
First-time unemployment insurance claims in Colorado last week fell for the fourth consecutive week and the 11th time in the past 12 weeks, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday.
The 7,854 claims for regular jobless benefits filed in the week ended July 4 were down 8.3% from the previous week but still remain more than triple the level reached before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered statewide orders closing many businesses. The department also received 5,900 claims last week from self-employed persons, independent contractors and “gig” workers, down 4.4% from the previous week. Since mid-March, the department has received a total of 617,481 claims of all types, or nearly 20% of the state’s workforce.
Initial claims peaked at a record 104,217 in the week ended April 11.
In the Colorado Springs area, both claims for regular unemployment benefits and those from self-employed continue to decline as well. Since mid-March, 64,219 claims have been filed in the Colorado Springs area, or nearly 18% of the labor force.
The department said it has paid $3.3 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29, including a record $410 million in June. Based on current payments averaging about $85 million a week, the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund is expected to be exhausted by late next month, but benefits will continue because the state will take out interest-free loans from the federal government to make those payments, said Ryan Gedney, the department’s senior economist.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette