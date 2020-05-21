Eric Janssen, general manager at Jose Muldoon’s, cleans the windows of the front entrance of the restaurant in Colorado Springs in Tuesday, March. Colorado restaurants have been ordered to eliminate in-house dining to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Colorado Springs area eateries are offering curbside food pickup and other forms of delivery. Following the closures of dining areas in restaurants and bars and the temporary closures of other businesses unemployment claims surged. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)