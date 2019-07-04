A fire is burning Thursday afternoon on a training area at Fort Carson.
El Paso County Wildland Fire tweeted the fire is about 15 to 25 acres and is burning on the installation's far south end, east of Camp Red Devil.
"Fire burning in very (rough) terrain," according to an El Paso County Wildland Fire tweet. "Air resources and (two) more hotshot crews have been requested."
Fire Update! Fire location is far south end and east of Camp Red Devil. First estimate show a fire that is approximately 15 to 25 acres. Fire burning in very ruff terrain. Air resources and 2 more hotshot crews have been requested. pic.twitter.com/W9aRXSywf9— EPC Wildland Fire (@epcwildland) July 4, 2019
Fort Carson spokesman Eric Parris said he's been told the fire has affected 15 acres. He didn't have information on whether the fire is under control or has been contained. No structures have been threatened and the fire is under investigation, he said. The cause also was unknown, he said.
