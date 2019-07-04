fireftc.JPG
Photo via the EPC Wildand Fire Twitter account. 
A fire is burning Thursday afternoon on a training area at Fort Carson.

El Paso County Wildland Fire tweeted the fire is about 15 to 25 acres and is burning on the installation's far south end, east of Camp Red Devil.

"Fire burning in very (rough) terrain," according to an El Paso County Wildland Fire tweet. "Air resources and (two) more hotshot crews have been requested."

Fort Carson spokesman Eric Parris said he's been told the fire has affected 15 acres. He didn't have information on whether the fire is under control or has been contained. No structures have been threatened and the fire is under investigation, he said. The cause also was unknown, he said.

