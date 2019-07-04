A fire burned about 30 acres Thursday in a training area at Fort Carson, officials said.
The cause of the fire, called the Stone City fire, is under investigation, said Fort Carson spokesman Eric Parris. No buildings were threatened and Parris said he knew of no injuries.
The fire began about noon and multiple agencies responded to help Fort Carson firefighters later in the afternoon, Parris said.
He had no information whether any portion of the fire had been contained. By early Thursday evening, the fire was moving to the northeast and smoke was visible from Interstate 25 and Colorado 115, he said.
Crews from El Paso County Wildland Fire, a predominantly volunteer group whose members are trained in firefighting, responded to the blaze. They tweeted early Thursday afternoon that the fire was burning on Fort Carson's far south end, east of Camp Red Devil.
"Fire burning in very (rough) terrain," according to an El Paso County Wildland Fire tweet. "Air resources and (two) more hotshot crews have been requested."
By about 7 p.m. El Paso County Wildland Fire crews tweeted they had been "released" from the Fort Carson fire.
