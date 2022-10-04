There are some cool things being manufactured in the Centennial State.

How cool? That's what the Colorado Chamber of Commerce is finding out with its inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Colorado competition. The nomination period opened Aug. 1 and now the chamber has announced the 10 finalists.

“Colorado manufacturers are job creators and innovators, shaping our state’s economy and communities,” Colorado Chamber president and CEO Loren Furman said in a news release. “These finalists underscore the wide variety of dynamic Colorado-made products across the state, from medical devices to outdoor gear and more.”

The finalists were chosen by an independent selection committee; they'll be honored at the Colorado Chamber’s annual meeting luncheon on Oct. 20, where the winner will be announced. There also will be a “People’s Choice” award winner based on online voting that will launch a week ahead of the awards ceremony.

In order to enter the contest, a company's product must be made in Colorado using a manufacturing process. So a a restaurant that makes “made to order” pizza, for example, would not qualify, the chamber explains, but a food manufacturer that mass-produces frozen pizza would. Also, the company manufacturing the product does not have to be located in Colorado, but the product must be manufactured in a Colorado-based facility.

Colorado’s 4,800-plus manufacturing firms contribute more than $26 billion to the state’s economy and employ approximately 152,000 Coloradans, according to the chamber.

The 10 finalists, as outlined in the news release, are:

ACES Ejection Seat by Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace is the manufacturer of ACES Ejection Seats, a critical life-saving device for military fighter, bomber and trainer aircraft. While Collins Aerospace is based in Charlotte, N.C., the ejection seats are manufactured in Colorado Springs.

Beer Darts Set by Beer Darts Co.

Beer Darts is a drinking game gadget that aims to disrupt the lawn game market through its compact and clever design. It was created by two Colorado ski patrollers who started the business in their garage during the pandemic in 2020. The Beer Darts game sets are manufactured in Summit County.

Handmade Skis by Meier Skis

The beautifully designed, high-performance skis are handmade in Denver with eco-friendly and environmentally conscious materials.

Hemplime Insulation by Hemp Building Co.

Hemplime, manufactured by Hemp Building Co. in Longmont, is a bio composite insulation composed of hemp hurd and limestone, which helps create high-performance sustainable buildings.

Marble Vodka 80 by Marble Distilling Co.

Marble Distilling Co. in Carbondale sources ingredients from local farmers while using sustainable methods of distillery. It filters spirits through crushed, 99.5% calcite Yule marble from the quarry in Marble.

Point Digit by Point Designs

Point Designs, based in Lafayette, manufactures durable prosthetic fingers for people with partial hand amputation. Point Digit is a mechanical, passive articulating finger designed to be both lightweight and strong.

Portable Shower by Geyser Systems

Built in Montrose, the innovative hot portable shower is 10 times more efficient than traditional camping showers and has saved over 1,740,000 gallons of water, Geyser Systems says. The shower is sold at REI Co-op and Camping World stores.

SunSpring Hybrid by Innovative Water Technologies

SunSpring Hybrid is a portable solar- and wind-powered, self-contained microbiological water purification system. Manufactured in Rocky Ford, the SunSpring provides safe water for disaster relief and international development.

Tether Vertebral Body Tethering System by ZimVie Spine

ZimVie’s Tether device, a first-of-its-kind non-fusion treatment for children with scoliosis, is the first and only FDA-approved device for vertebral body tethering. The device was designed and is manufactured in ZimVie's Westminster facility.

Wad-Free for Bed Sheets by Brayniacs LLC

Wad-Free for Bed Sheets is a tool that prevents bed sheets from tangling, twisting and balling up in both the washing machine and dryer. Manufactured in Englewood, the product was recently featured on ABC’s "Shark Tank."