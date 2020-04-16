Wildwood Casino (copy)

Gamblers place their bets at the craps table at the Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2009. The Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission granted the casino a sports wagering license Thursday. KEVIN KRECK, THE GAZETTE

 Kevin Kreck

The Wildwood Casino became the final Cripple Creek gambling hall Thursday to receive a sports wagering license from the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission.

Wildwood Casino signs sports wagering deal with Las Vegas firm

The commission also granted licenses to four casinos in Central City and one in Black Hawk. Colorado voters approved a referendum in November legalizing sports wagering, which is scheduled to begin May 1, though customers will have few, if any, sporting events on which to bet as all college and most professional sports leagues have temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Colorado regulators approve sports wagering rules, first 7 licenses

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Tags

Load comments