The Wildwood Casino became the final Cripple Creek gambling hall Thursday to receive a sports wagering license from the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission.
The commission also granted licenses to four casinos in Central City and one in Black Hawk. Colorado voters approved a referendum in November legalizing sports wagering, which is scheduled to begin May 1, though customers will have few, if any, sporting events on which to bet as all college and most professional sports leagues have temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.