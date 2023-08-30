When Felipe Velasquez opened his taco burger restaurant at the corner of South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway in Colorado Springs, he knew the odds were against him but that didn’t matter because it was always more about faith.

The restaurant’s space at 3008 S. Academy Blvd., had a known track record for closures when Velasquez started his taco burger business there in early 2021. More than two and half years since opening, Felipe's 109 is facing financial hardship.

While Velasquez does not intend to shut down Felipe's 109, he does plan to relocate after a summer of inopportune events made the challenging 3008 S. Academy Blvd. location’s business outlook go from bad to worse.

“This summer was the start of construction for Academy,” he wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page announcing the change. “We do believe it will be better for Colorado Springs in the long run but as of right now it has affected us tremendously. King Soopers has closed down for the summer and that also affected us tremendously.”

The building is in need of HVAC repairs, an expense Velasquez cannot afford. The property’s landlord is preparing to sell it, meaning Velasquez might need to leave as early as December, he said.

Among hundreds of Facebook users who commented on Felipe's 109 post with encouraging messages, many attested that they “love” the restaurant’s “amazing” food.

Velasquez is hopeful the business will continue onward, but for him success will not be attributed to the food concept his customers rave about, but rather what’s in the name.

“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved,” the Bible says.

The “109” in Felipe's 109 is better known as verse 10:9 from Romans. That’s what it is all about for Velasquez — living by faith.

“I’m not doing what I would like it to be,” Velasquez said. “I am doing what God has told me to do.”

Heading into the summer, Velasquez bought new point of sale stations and other upgrades because he had prepared for the business to level up, but instead of growth he was met with a plunge in traffic as construction complicated the already convoluted route to the eatery. That was later exacerbated by King Soopers sudden asbestos-instigated closure in June.

King Soopers months-long yet, temporary closure was cause for concern for community members including City Councilmember Yolanda Avila.

“It’s a ripple effect on that whole area,” Avila said. “When traffic is decreased to the point that it has, all the surrounding businesses are going to struggle.”

King Soopers plans to reopen in the fall, but the company has not provided a specific date.

“The thing is, this is young man,” Avila said. “This is a family run business and it’s tragic.”

But God didn’t give Velasquez a spirit of fear, he said, God gave him a wife and three young children, two of whom need extra care because they were born with a rare genetic syndrome.

For Velasquez, his family situation rules out returning to his business’ food truck roots, which requires always being on the go. Finding a new brick-and-mortar location will require an estimated $120,000, Velasquez said. In the meantime, he says he is making sure his employees get paid even if he might not.

“We are going to move forward as if God has already done it for us,” Felipe's 109 Facebook post read, adding, “If this isn’t able to be accomplished, we are at peace with whatever God has in store for us!”