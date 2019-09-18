FedEx shares plunged the most in a decade after the company’s global Express business showed its vulnerability to global trade disruptions.
The Memphis, Tenn.-based delivery giant on Tuesday cut its earnings guidance for the fiscal year citing lower revenue projections in its Express unit, which ferries packages and cargo by planes around the world. With weaker macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty stemming from trade disputes across the globe, FedEx foresees fewer shipments moving across borders.
“The biggest impact was at Express and that was international with a large degree of that in Europe,” FedEx Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf said on Tuesday’s earnings call.
FedEx shares were down nearly 14% in midday trading Wednesday to $149.27, on track for its largest one-day drop since 2008. The decline wiped out more than $6 billion in market capitalization.
FedEx reported an 11% decline in earnings for its fiscal first quarter when excluding integration expenses tied to its acquisition of the European carrier TNT Express. It also cut its profit and revenue forecasts, projecting per share earnings to fall by as much as 29% in the current fiscal year, compared with an expectation of a mid-single-digit percentage decline issued in June.
FedEx Chief Executive Frederick Smith said Tuesday that the company had expected a resolution to the U.S. trade dispute with China as it entered its current fiscal year, but the “return to normalcy” it hoped for hasn’t taken place.
The Express business, the company’s largest by revenue, posted a 3% drop in revenue for the quarter, while income fell 27%.
FedEx is trying to cut costs aggressively in the business, though that won’t happen until after the holiday shipping season, when having that extra shipping capacity is vital due to the surge in shipments.