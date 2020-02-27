Federal research nonprofit Aerospace Corp. is seeking approval from city officials to more than double the size of its office in the Colorado Springs Airport’s Peak Innovation Park.
A company statement said the filing is “the first step” in getting approval for a “new building project that could potentially be construction in the future.” Aerospace declined to further discuss the project until its board of trustees gives final approval for the building this fall and said additional hiring would be determined “once the building construction is complete” and would be based on customer requirements.
Aerospace now employs more than 200 people in its 78,000-square-foot building south of Milton E. Proby Parkway, just south of the airport’s passenger terminal. The company said in its filing with the city that it “is experiencing (and anticipating) significant growth” in Colorado Springs and needs the building to accommodate “additional talent, department growth (and restructuring) and additional hosting space” for clients.
The company’s current office, built in 2007, “has surpassed capacity, triggering frequent renovations to create more space while leaving some employees without office space at all.”
The new building would give Aerospace “flexibility and room for growth” and would be built with offices, conference and meeting rooms and a “multipurpose center” that would be built to the highest security standards, where classified information could be discussed.
Aerospace continues to grow in the Springs and lists 16 local job openings ranging from software development and engineering to cybersecurity and mission design. The company expanded its operations in Albuquerque, N.M., in August by 25% to support Department of Defense plans to modernize the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile and respond to new threats to satellites and other spacecraft.
The nonprofit won a $1.1 billion contract in September from the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center for systems engineering and integration support for national security space programs. Aerospace provides technical guidance and advice on space missions to military, civilian and commercial customers and also helps the Air Force and other government agencies identify commercial space technologies they can use.
Aerospace created a new initiative last year called “Project Thor” to “provide recommendations for outpacing the threat in space” as part of a broader effort to provide research and analysis on trends that will shape the development of the newly created Space Force, now based in Colorado Springs. Locally, the company also works with U.S. Space Command, now temporarily based at Peterson Air Force Base.
The 960-acre Peak Innovation Park also is home to Northrop Grumman’s Colorado Springs operations, an Amazon delivery station and a military rapid deployment terminal. Amazon earlier this month bought land where it is building a major distribution center and the U.S. Forest Service plans to build a regional aerial tanker hub at the airport to fight wildfires in Colorado and surrounding states.