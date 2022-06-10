Federal officials will investigate the deaths of two men killed in a coal pile slide at Comanche Generating Station last week.
Kyle Bussey and Phillip Roberts were working 25 to 30 feet up on an 80-foot-tall coal pile at the power plant near Pueblo when the surface below them gave way. The two men worked for Savage, a company that manages the coal yard operations for Xcel Energy.
"This is a tragic situation for the families and for our other team members as well as for our customers and the community of Pueblo," said Jeff Hymes the communications director for Savage, a global company.
The company will conduct an internal investigation, in additional to working with local and federal authorities, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, he said.
OSHA has six months to issue citations for workplace safety violations following the deaths, said Juan Rodriguez, a spokesman with the agency. Investigations into fatalities typically take the full six months and fines are based on the severity of the safety violations, if any are found. The citations are open to the public.
Last month, OSHA fined a Florida utility $500,000 following the deaths of five people in an explosion, according to the Department of Justice.
Hymes could not speak to the safety gear the two men were wearing, but that issue will be part of the investigation.
"We have robust safety rules and procedures," he said.
Before last week's deaths, the company had never had a fatality at Comanche, he said. It has been maintaining the coal yard since 2008.
Savage would have the opportunity to contest citations and fines if OSHA issues them and have them reviewed by a third-party commission, Rodriguez said.
Colorado's Public Utilities Commission typically does not investigate matters where OSHA has jurisdiction, said state spokeswoman Gail Conners.