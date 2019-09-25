FOREST LAKE, Ill.--Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday he didn’t expect more interest rate cuts this year but was open to the possibility they might be needed.
“I think we’re in a good place in terms of the rate setting,” Mr. Evans told reporters after a speech in Lake Forest, Ill.
But he added, “I’m open-minded to additional action if that’s how the discussion goes…I’m sympathetic” to more rate cuts.
Mr. Evans supported the Fed’s two quarter-percentage-point rate cuts in July and last week to cushion the U.S. economy against the risks of the global growth slowdown and trade tensions.
He said he entered the Fed’s policy meeting last week thinking those two rate reductions would likely be enough, projecting no additional cuts this year.
According to the 17 Fed officials’ projections submitted before the meeting, the group came to the gathering divided over the likely policy path. Ten of them thought no additional rate cuts would be needed this year, while seven projected at least one more cut by year-end.
The move last week lowered the central bank’s benchmark interest rate to a range between 1.75% and 2%.
A slowing global economy and uncertainty over trade policy are weighing on a generally strong economy, Mr. Evans said Wednesday. Business investment was slower than strong consumer sentiment would indicate and suggested a resolution to a trade dispute between China and the U.S. could help stimulate business enthusiasm, he said.
Mr. Evans said he expects the Fed’s two rate cuts this year to help lift inflation to the central bank’s 2% target, at which point he said he would like to see a slight increases in the benchmark federal-funds rate to a level by 2022 that would lie just below a neutral point that neither spurs nor slows growth.
He also said Wednesday that recent market volatility could be a sign that the central bank’s asset holdings, sometimes referred to as its balance sheet, may have shrunk to a size that is too small.
The New York Fed responded to the volatility last week by injecting money into the banking system, its first such interventions since the financial crisis, and said it would continue to do so daily through Oct. 10.
New York Fed President John Williams said the interventions had worked to calm the markets.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at his press conference last week the central bank would be studying whether to increase its holdings carefully before approving any action at its Oct. 29-30 meeting.
“It is certainly possible that we will need to resume the organic growth of the balance sheet earlier than we thought,” he said at a news conference. “We’ll be looking at this carefully in coming days and taking it up at the next meeting.”
A decision to resume the growth of the Fed’s balance sheet wouldn’t mark the start of a new bond-buying program to stimulate economic growth by lowering long-term interest rates, like those the Fed began in several rounds after the 2008 financial crisis.
Instead, the Fed would begin buying small amounts of Treasury securities on a regular basis to prevent the amount of money in the banking system from declining. This marks a return to the normal precrisis practice of allowing the Fed’s balance sheet to grow in line with the broader economy.