Richard Vu and wife Shabnum Matthews-Vu came to Colorado Springs in 2004 with a vision of providing health care to patients regardless of income, and now Debbie Chandler is helping them bring that vision to a much wider audience.
Since Chandler joined Matthews-Vu Medical Group in November 2017, the practice has expanded its office, added two locations and will add a fourth March 1 as well as more than doubling its staff of doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and social workers. Matthews-Vu, which employs 125 people, hopes to add up to three more locations and boost its medical providers from 42 to 70 over the next few years.
What sets the practice apart, however, is that it’s finding that growth among patients on government plans such as Medicare for senior citizens, Medicaid for low-income and Tricare for active and former military and their families. Many practices don’t accept patients with those plans or won’t add patients with that coverage.
“Our mission is to continue providing outstanding, exceptional care to patients from all walks of life,” said Richard Vu, a Vietnamese immigrant who moved to the Springs from Kingman, Ariz., with Matthews-Vu. “The business of taking care of underserved patients is difficult. But because it is difficult, there is an opportunity. If we provide good care, the practice will thrive.”
Matthews-Vu’s latest expansion is its most ambitious. The practice agreed last week to merge with the Value Care Health Clinic in southeast Colorado Springs, which serves more than 4,500 patients, 80 percent of them covered by Medicaid. Chandler said the clinic needed more resources to grow, and Matthews-Vu shared its vision of serving patients whom other practices avoided.
“When I sat down with them, I didn’t realize how aligned we were with our thinking,” said Value Care founder and CEO Cory Arcarese. “I was blown away with the vision of where they were trying to go. It was a natural yes on how we could work together to grow the mission. This will bring specialty care to the southeast. I’m proud of what we have done, but they will be able to scale us in a way we couldn’t do.”
Arcarese started the clinic in 2014 with a small inheritance from her brother, Abel Ostos, after he died in Texas from complications of diabetes that spiraled out of control because he missed doctor appointments due to his job as a truck driver. She said he often sought treatment in emergency rooms because he could never get a doctor’s appointment that fit his work schedule.
“His death was uncalled for because he fell through the cracks in the primary care network, like many people with blue-collar jobs,” said Arcarese, who worked for The Gazette before starting Value Care. “When we opened, there was no primary care in the southeast. (Peak Vista Community Health Centers and AspenPointe Mental Health Services since have opened clinics there.) We do things differently — we are open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays with same-day and walk-in appointments and a bilingual staff.”
Matthews-Vu started with just the husband-and-wife team, doctors who specialize in internal medicine and pediatrics, in an office they shared with another doctor near the former Penrose Community Hospital. The practice grew steadily, moving to an office near Woodmen Road and Powers Boulevard in 2007, expanding with a second building at that location in 2012 and adding 15 medical providers by 2017.
Vu saw an opportunity to expand as medical practices consolidated over the past few years under DaVita Medical Group and practices owned by Penrose-St. Francis Health Services and UCHealth Memorial Hospital. He hired Chandler in late 2017 after she left Colorado Health Medical Group, the medical practice arm of UCHealth.
Chandler had extensive experience building medical groups and was CEO of the area’s largest physician practice, Colorado Springs Health Partners, when it was acquired by kidney care giant DaVita Inc. in 2015. But she said she isn’t trying to build Matthews-Vu into another CSHP, and she, Vu and Paul Novotny, the practice’s operations director, are determined to never sell the practice to a corporate buyer.
“We have sworn that we will never return to the world of corporate medicine; we are the other guys,” Novotny said. “We recruit physicians who have been in private practice and don’t want all of the headaches of running the business side. They just want to take care of patients and let someone else take care of managing the practice.”
Matthew-Vu added a downtown location in April, when it acquired the practice of Dr. Sean O’Donnell weeks before he died of cancer, and it took over Barrick Family Practice in Rockrimmon in January. Chandler said Matthews-Vu would like to add locations in the Fountain area, Woodland Park and farther north and east of its Woodmen Road headquarters over the next few years. The practice also has added specialists in behavioral health and dermatology with plans to add pain management and a pharmacy.
“We want to become a one-stop shop for health care,” Novotny said.
Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234 Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman