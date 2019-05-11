Slim Chickens, another fast-casual chicken chain with Southern roots, is coming to Colorado Springs.
L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group of Castle Rock, a franchisee for the Arkansas-based Slim Chickens, is bringing the brand to Colorado and will open the state’s first Slim Chickens — 3,375 square feet with a drive-thru — in the fourth quarter in Aurora, according to Block & Co. of Kansas City, Mo., and The Zall Co. of Denver. The real estate companies are working with the chain and the franchisee.
But L.O.V.E. also wants to bring Slim Chickens to Colorado Springs and is working with Zall to identify potential sites, said Zachary Albrecht, a broker with the commercial real estate company.
At least two Springs locations are envisioned to start with; L.O.V.E. and Zall are looking citywide at potential sites, Albrecht said, although he declined to comment on specific locations.
In a best-case scenario, the first Slim Chickens would open in Colorado Springs during the first or second quarter of 2020, he said.
L.O.V.E. Restaurant Group also is a Burger King franchisee, Albrecht said, and is developing a Burger King on Colorado Springs’ far north side, northwest of InterQuest and Voyager parkways in the InterQuest area. That restaurant is expected to open this summer.
Slim Chickens, according to its website, “brings southern hospitality to fast, casual dining with fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders, Buffalo wings and handmade dipping sauces.” Its menu also includes fries, sandwiches, wraps, salads, sides and drinks.
The chain’s first location opened in Fayetteville, Ark., in 2003, according to its website; it has 75 locations in 14 states, along with three restaurants in the United Kingdom and two in Kuwait, its website shows.
Slim Chickens will have plenty of competition when it enters the Colorado Springs market. Chick-fil-A, KFC and Popeyes are among established brands, while Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s Chicken Tenders is poised to debut in the city in a few weeks.
“Competition’s always an issue,” Albrecht said. “But I think, at least for us, we look at it as an opportunity to kind of prove ourselves.” Slim Chickens’ Southern hospitality atmosphere, he predicted, will prove attractive to Springs residents.
Raising Cane’s, meanwhile, is scheduled to open its first Colorado Springs location May 29 southeast of Academy Boulevard and Agora Point on the north side.
Although Raising Cane’s hasn’t commented, documents submitted to city planners show a second Springs location will be built in the Powers Pointe shopping center, southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road on the northeast side. An updated Powers Pointe marketing brochure also shows Raising Cane’s as part of the retail center.