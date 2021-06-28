FARGO'S FILE PHOTO

Fargo's Pizza, the much-loved Old West themed restaurant at 2910 E. Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs, will reopen at 5 p.m. Friday after having closed more than six months ago because of COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and businesses. THE GAZETTE FILE 

 By Rich Laden rich.laden@gazette.com

Fargo's Pizza is back.

The Old West-themed family favorite restaurant in Colorado Springs will reopen at 5 p.m. Friday at 2910 E. Platte Ave., according to a post on its Facebook page. Fargo's has been closed since December, when a new round of tighter COVID-19 restrictions were put in place for area businesses. 

Slim Chickens expanding to fast-growing area outside Colorado Springs

Fargo's has been a Springs institution since it was launched in 1973 by brothers Leon and Landon Gardner, who gave it a Western theme and decorated its two-level, 500-seat dining room to resemble a dance hall/saloon.

Arcade games, employees dressed in Old West attire and other features made Fargo’s popular for family outings, birthday parties and special occasion gatherings. Many residents have passed down their love of the restaurant from generation to generation and have clamored for its return.

One Chick-fil-A closes in Colorado Springs; another appears to be on the way

Check back with gazette.com and Tuesday's print edition of The Gazette for more information.

Tags

Load comments