Fargo's Pizza is back.
The Old West-themed family favorite restaurant in Colorado Springs will reopen at 5 p.m. Friday at 2910 E. Platte Ave., according to a post on its Facebook page. Fargo's has been closed since December, when a new round of tighter COVID-19 restrictions were put in place for area businesses.
Fargo's has been a Springs institution since it was launched in 1973 by brothers Leon and Landon Gardner, who gave it a Western theme and decorated its two-level, 500-seat dining room to resemble a dance hall/saloon.
Arcade games, employees dressed in Old West attire and other features made Fargo’s popular for family outings, birthday parties and special occasion gatherings. Many residents have passed down their love of the restaurant from generation to generation and have clamored for its return.
