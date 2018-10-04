Tariffs levied on a variety of goods from many countries won’t “bring the U.S. economy to its knees” but will be a significant drag on economic growth in the next few years, according to a Wells Fargo economist.
Tim Quinlan, senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said tariffs already in place likely reduced economic growth in the third quarter, more than offsetting the benefit exports provided during the second quarter’s historically strong growth. He made the comments during a presentation Thursday at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum held at the Ent Center for the Arts.
“What (the Trump administration) is doing is effectively picking winners and losers, and I’m not very comfortable with the (federal) government taking that role,” Quinlan said. “Some are saying that these are a negotiating tactic and cooler heads will prevail, but I don’t believe that is true. Anyone who believed that cooler heads would prevail in this administration has been wrong.”
The Trump administration has imposed more than $300 billion in tariffs in the past year and is proposing additional tariffs that would more than double that amount. China, Canada and other countries have imposed tariffs in retaliation totaling more than $130 billion, with additional tariffs proposed but not yet enacted.
Despite the tariffs, economic growth exceeded 4 percent in the second quarter for the first time in nearly four years and is expected to remain at nearly 3 percent in the third quarter. Quinlan said he doesn’t see a recession coming and expects the current economic expansion to become the longest on record by the middle of next year.
Quinlan predicts economic growth will slow during the rest of the year to average 2.6 percent this year and slightly improve to 2.7 percent next year before slowing to 2.2 percent in 2020. While the Trump administration is forecasting growth to remain at 3 percent through 2020, he said slow growth in the labor force, productivity and capital spending will limit how fast the U.S. economy can grow.
While last year’s tax cuts have helped economic growth so far this year, Quinlan expects them to lead to federal budget deficits topping $1 trillion, starting next year. Those deficits and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve will force borrowing rates higher, which also will slow economic growth, he said.
Consumers have been a big driver of economic growth with consumer confidence at near-record levels. Workers also likely will receive bigger raises as a tight labor market forces employers to increase pay to attract people to hire, a trend that is normally seen much earlier in economic expansions, Quinlan said.
“If the (U.S.) unemployment goes much lower it will be at the lowest level since the 1960s. By any reckoning, the labor market is white hot,” Quinlan said. “We need to brace for much, much higher wage growth.”
