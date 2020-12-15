At a time when many local hotels are struggling to fill rooms, at least one Colorado Springs lodging property plans to add them.
The 99-room Best Western Plus/Executive Residency-Fillmore Inn, which opened in 2018 west of Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street, would grow by 66 rooms with the construction of a four-story addition on the hotel's south side.
Construction on the addition, if approved, would begin in the spring and new rooms would open in summer 2022, Colorado Springs developer John Gatto said this week. He and an investment group built the Best Western Plus and continue to own it; they recently submitted an expansion proposal to city planners.
"By that time (2022), we certainly hope that we are back to a more normal environment," Gatto said.
The expansion plan comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic reduction in business and leisure travel nationwide, resulting in empty rooms for many hotels.
Still, Gatto said Best Western Plus rooms were full on many days during the summer, while the hotel's occupancy rate remained at 80% or higher in the fall.
He attributed the strong demand to the hotel's highly visible location at I-25 and Fillmore, which attracted many travelers who were heading to specific destinations and who'd stop and book rooms on their way.
The Best Western Plus also is within a short drive of Colorado Springs' downtown, as well as tourist attractions such as the Garden of the Gods park and the Air Force Academy.
While the pandemic continues to hurt segments of the local economy, Gatto said he expects a post-pandemic turnaround in Colorado Springs and is moving ahead with the expansion.
"Our view is that the underlying strength of the Colorado Springs economy is there and once this pandemic is over, we're going to be right back to where we were before it started," Gatto said. "We're bullish on Colorado Springs and we look forward to 2022."
As planned, 22 of the 66 new hotel rooms will be suites with full kitchens and designed to accommodate extended-stay travelers, Gatto said.
At the same time, nine of the 99 rooms in the existing hotel will be converted to junior suites with kitchenettes and three more will be remodeled into suites with full kitchens. When that work is done, just over half of the rooms in the existing building will have kitchenettes or full kitchens.
Gatto said he's also considering the addition of a separate restaurant and an event center that would play host to meetings, weddings, anniversaries and other events. Those venues might be constructed in a building attached to the new addition or might be part of a stand-alone building.