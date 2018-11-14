Ent Credit Union said Wednesday it plans to open a branch next spring in a 2,400-square-foot retail building at 125 Justice Center Road in Cañon City.
The branch will be Ent's first in Fremont County, which was added to its service area in 2016.
Enjoy Unlimited
Digital Access with a subscription
Enjoy Unlimited
Digital Access with a subscription
Ent Credit Union said Wednesday it plans to open a branch next spring in a 2,400-square-foot retail building at 125 Justice Center Road in Cañon City.
The branch will be Ent's first in Fremont County, which was added to its service area in 2016.
Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234
Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman
Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.