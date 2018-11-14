Ent Credit Union Cañon City branch
Ent Credit Union plans to convert this storefront in a Cañon City shopping center into its first branch in Fremont County.

Ent Credit Union said Wednesday it plans to open a branch next spring in a 2,400-square-foot retail building at 125 Justice Center Road in Cañon City.

The branch will be Ent's first in Fremont County, which was added to its service area in 2016.

