Ent Credit Union received approval Friday from the Colorado Division of Financial Services to expand its service area from eight Front Range counties and parts of two others to six additional counties.
The approval adds all of Adams, Weld counties — along with Boulder, Broomfield, Elbert and Larimer counties — to the service area of Colorado's largest credit union. Ent received approval in 2016 to expand into Arapahoe, Douglas, Fremont and Jefferson counties. Before the 2016 expansion, Ent's service area included Denver, El Paso, Pueblo and Teller counties as well as some communities in Adams and Weld.
The six counties increase Ent's potential membership base by about 50 percent, or 1.57 million, to more than 4.5 million. Ent has about 16,000 members in the six counties.
Ent began the approval process in mid-July as part of its "strategic plan to reduce geographic and economic concentration and risk," said Victoria Selfridge, Ent's vice president of corporate communications. "We are very concentrated in southern Colorado and diversifying our membership will protect the credit union during future economic downturns."
Ent is building two new branches in Parker and is in the process of securing its first location in Cañon City. Selfridge said the credit union continues to seek locations for branches in Arapahoe and Jefferson counties as well as the six counties added to its service area last week, but opportunities for locations in those counties "continue to be challenging because of the competitive Colorado real estate market."
Ent is southern Colorado's largest financial institution with $5.46 billion in assets, $4.53 billion in deposits and $4.42 billion in loans as of Sept. 30. Ent operates 31 branches to serve its 332,000 members. The credit union was started in 1957 with $602 in deposits from 30 members who worked at the former Ent Air Force Base.