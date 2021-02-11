Ent Credit Union

Ent Credit Union is seeking applications for $200,000 in Youth Endowment Series grants it plans to award to nonprofits that "improve the lives of Colorado youth," the Colorado Springs-based institution said.

The 21-year-old grant program has awarded more than $1.4 million to nonprofits statewide, including 44 agencies or organizations that received awards last year. The $7.5 billion credit union, Colorado's largest, will announce this year's grants in June. Applications are evaluated by Ent employee volunteers, based on the organization’s general benefit to the community, potential ability to use the grant to obtain additional funds and degree of community support.

For more information or to apply, go to www.ent.com/about-us/why-we-serve/yes-grants/.

