Ent Credit Union notified members Tuesday it is closing the lobbies of its branches and restricting transactions to be conducted only through drive-up lanes, starting Wednesday.
The Colorado Springs-based credit union, southern Colorado's largest financial institution with $6.3 billion in assets, said the closings and restrictions will be in place "until further notice."
Ent encouraged its 380,000 members in an email to use ATMs, its website and mobile app to complete routine transactions and said it has "equipped hundreds of our people to work from home."
"We remain committed to doing the right thing for the health of our members, our employees and our community during the COVID-19 pandemic," the email stated.
"After careful review, we determined this approach allows our members to continue banking in person while also helping keep everyone safe. Our staff will sanitize their hands between transactions and clean the tubes with disinfecting wipes as well. We also urge you to sanitize your hands before and after using the drive-up," the statement continued.