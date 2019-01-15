Ent Credit Union said Tuesday it plans to begin construction this summer on a new headquarters near InterQuest Parkway and Interstate 25 that is designed to accommodate its rapid growth.
The Colorado Springs-based credit union, the largest financial institution in southern Colorado, told members Tuesday in an email that it plans to move into the new complex in 2021. Ent is buying land for the headquarters in The Campus at Foothills Farm, just north of the Great Wolf Lodge on the north end of Federal Drive.
Ent's current headquarters is spread among three buildings northeast of I-25 and Woodmen Road, after moving there in 2001 from an office building near Peterson Air Force Base.
Since then, the credit union has nearly tripled its membership to about 339,000 and has boosted deposits and assets more than fourfold to $5.6 billion and $4.6 billion, respectively.