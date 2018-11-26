Ent branch at Park Meadows mall
Ent Credit Union opened a branch Wednesday in Park Meadows mall.

Briefly

Ent opens branch in Park Meadows mall

Ent Credit Union opened a 1,500-square-foot branch Wednesday in the Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree.

The branch is just inside the mall’s southeast entrance between Macy’s and Nordstrom and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The location also has two interactive teller machines that allow customers to talk with an Ent teller through a video link.

