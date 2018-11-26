Briefly
Ent opens branch in Park Meadows mall
Ent Credit Union opened a 1,500-square-foot branch Wednesday in the Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree.
The branch is just inside the mall’s southeast entrance between Macy’s and Nordstrom and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The location also has two interactive teller machines that allow customers to talk with an Ent teller through a video link.
