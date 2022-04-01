With just one NFL game in February — the Super Bowl — Colorado sports betting declined 23.2% from January's record total to $440.5 million, the Colorado Division of Gaming reported.
Betting on pro football declined from $144.1 million in January to just $31.4 million in February, accounting for nearly 85% of the $133.2 million decline from January to February. Betting on the Super Bowl was up 31% from last year's championship game, but wasn't nearly enough to overcome bets placed on 44 games played in January. February's total was still up 65.2% from the $266.5 million bet in February 2021.
"Super Bowl wagering grew significantly, but even the most bet-on single game of the year can't completely replace the wagers that came from five full weekends of football games as we had in January," said Ken Pomponio, an analyst for PlayColorado.com, which follows regulated gaming. "It would not be a surprise to see more records in March," he said, with the first four rounds of the NCAA basketball tournament during the month.
Pro basketball attracted the most bets in February — $155.6 million — but was still down nearly $8 million from January. Betting on hockey, tennis, table tennis and college football all declined from January to February.
Sportsbooks brought in $19.6 million in February after paying winning bets, down 43.3% from January. Sportsbooks lost $1.12 million, due in part to promotional free bets . Zach Hall, a PlayColorado.com spokesman, said sportsbooks typically run their biggest promotions during the Super Bowl.
As a result of losing money in February, sportsbooks paid just $314,731 in taxes to the state, the smallest monthly total since September 2020. Colorado sportsbooks pay a 10% tax on what they keep after paying winners and subtracting free bets; those funds are set aside for Colorado water projects.