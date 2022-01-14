El Taco Rey, a family-owned, Mexican restaurant whose rice and beans, tortillas, green chile and other recipes made it a Colorado Springs institution for more than four decades, has closed its doors.
"To all our loyal customers, it's with a heavy heart that we announce that we will not be reopening our doors," a Facebook post Thursday night read. "Thank you so much for 45 awesome years. Great food, wonderful friends and many memories! Thank you for all of your support! We love and appreciate you!"
El Taco Rey operated in a tiny, single-story building at 330 E. Colorado Ave. on downtown's east edge.
Its tacos, enchiladas, tamales, smothered burritos in pork green chile and many other dishes drew legions of downtown office workers, residents from nearby neighborhoods and tourists, many of whom sat at a handful of tables inside or an inviting sidewalk patio outside.
Jana Aguilar Mitchell, one of the restaurant's owners, told The Gazette on Friday she and her siblings decided as a family that it was time to close the business.
"It’s a decision we made as family after sleepless nights," Mitchell said. "It was not an easy decision at all."
The move came just months after the death of family matriarch Rosemary Aguilar.
Aguilar, who died Sept. 20 at age 80, opened El Taco Rey with her husband, Edumenio “Eddie” Aguilar, in 1976. They brought made-from-scratch recipes to a community that quickly came to feel like the restaurant's extended family. Eddie Aguilar died in 2018.
"I think our parents would want us to do what would be best for us," Mitchell, Rosemary's daughter, said through teary eyes. "We are sad and our hearts are broken. It was our legacy."
Money was not a factor in the decision, Mitchell said, adding that the restaurant was a "goldmine" and was always busy. Rather, her sister's terminal illness and providing family support, factored into the decision.
"Our family is just going through a lot right now," Mitchell said.
But Mitchell said family members feel like they're letting down their customers.
"We just appreciated our customers and we’re so thankful for all of them, every last one of them," Mitchell said. "We could not have done it without them. They are our family and our friends."
Reactions on Facebook indicated the loss of El Taco Rey would leave a hole in the community.
"My family has a multi generational relationship with El Taco Rey," one fan posted. "Memories of my Grandma bringing me there when I was little. Then my grandchildren fell in love with food as well. It was not only the food, it was the family, the community, the ambiance, the culture. We will cherish the memories. Thank you for the love you all shared with every meal served."
The property, including the building and a parking lot, is expected to be appraised by month's end before it's put on the market, Mitchell said.
