A tight labor market last year triggered the biggest wage gains for El Paso County workers in the 19 years for which data is available, numbers released Wednesday show.
The 4.2% increase last year in the average weekly wage followed a 3.6% increase in 2018, according to employment and wage data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The average weekly wage for the county rose $41 to $1,012 in 2019. Last year's gain continues annual increases well above inflation for a third year — the county's average weekly wage has increased more than $100, or 11.5%, since 2016.
"What is sad is that in the last three or four years, the low-paying jobs in hospitality, retail and restaurants have gained significant ground and those industries have all been hit hard by COVID-19," said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum. "It will be a long time before all of the workers displaced by the pandemic will be back on the job."
Before the pandemic hit Colorado, the unemployment rate in the Colorado Springs area had tied a 20-year low of 2.9% before jumping to 5.4% in March. Since then, nearly 45,000 residents of El Paso and Teller counties, including self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers, have filed first-time claims for unemployment insurance benefits. That represents 12.6% of the workforce in the two counties.
The wage increases last year were strongest in the hotel and restaurant, information, professional and technical services and wholesale trade industries with each posting a gain of at least 4.9%. Every industry posted a gain of at least 1.9%.
Wages grew in tandem with employment, which expanded by 2.6%, the fastest since 2016, adding more than 7,000 jobs. That is up from 2.1%, or 5,570 jobs added, during 2018. Nearly half of the employment growth last year came in two sectors — health care and business and professional services — with retailing the only sector shedding more than a handful of jobs at 400.
The job growth numbers are compiled from unemployment insurance reports that most employers must file every three months. They are a more accurate measure of the county’s job market than monthly data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is based on surveys of employers.