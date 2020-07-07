El Paso County's new vehicle market is recovering, but slowly, and that isn't likely to change for much of the rest of the year, according to the head of the state's auto dealer association.
The 1,683 new vehicles registered in June was the most this year and up from 1,415 during May, but still is down 24% from June 2019, according to data provided to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum by Colorado Interactive. Buyers have up to 60 days to register a new vehicle, so last month's numbers likely reflected sales made when stay-at-home restrictions forced dealers to shutter their showrooms and make all sales remotely online or by phone.
"The registrations for July will be better because they will reflect a month (May) when our showrooms were open. However, inventory is now constrained because manufacturers offered buyer incentives but weren't producing any vehicles when their plants were closed," said Tim Jackson, president of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. "I expect that shortage to last through the summer. Dealers are literally selling vehicles right off the truck when they arrive. Larger dealers who normally have an inventory of 500 to 700 vehicles now have only about 100."
Jackson said the shortage is most acute in sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, which make up more than 80% of all vehicles sold in the state.
Registrations plunged to a 53-year low during the pandemic, which closed the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office and resulted in a backlog of more than 400 vehicles waiting to be registered. That backlog was cleared in May. Registrations in El Paso County during the first half of the year were down 24.2% to 7,616.
Statewide new vehicle registration numbers, which are only available through May, are down 16.5% to 87,056, according to the dealer association. The used vehicle market has been hit even harder with statewide registration for those vehicles down 21.6% to 81,712, the association's data shows. The dealer group only tracks retail registrations; fleet transactions are excluded.