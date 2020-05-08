The number of new vehicles registered in the county plunged to a 53-year low in March, due to a backlog accumulating while the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office was closed to the public because of the coronavirus.
The 622 new vehicles registered in the county during March is the fewest for any month since February 1967 and was down 43.3% from a year earlier, according to data provided to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum by Colorado Interactive. April registrations recovered somewhat, climbing to 915, though that was down 53.8% from April 2019 and is the second-lowest in 11 years.
Kristi Ridlen, a spokeswoman for the Clerk and Recorder's Office, confirmed a backlog of 489 vehicles built up in March and 455 in April, which has since been cleared.
Buyers have up to 60 days to register a new vehicle, meaning registration data tend to lag sales by up to two months. While het backlog and not a drop in sales is blamed for the decline in registrations, future reports could reflect the pain felt by the industry amid a crashing economy and stay-at-home restrictions. Kevin Shaughnessy, vice president of operations for Phil Long Dealerships, said sales are down about 20% to 30% since the coronavirus restrictions were put in place in mid-March.
"The bigger impact for dealers has been on the revenue side," Shaughnessy said. "There are sales incentives on both the manufacturer and dealer side and we have given away more than 1,443 oil changes since mid-April (through Monday) to essential workers just to keep our service staff busy. That is about 25% of the volume for our service department during that period."
Registrations in the county for the first four months of the year were down 21.6% from the same period last year to 4,518, with a big gain in February offsetting some of the declines in January, March and April.
The statewide picture isn't as bad for the industry, but the data is only available through March. The industry began the year with a small decline before rebounding with a 3% gain in February and March to 37,863, when compared with the same period a year earlier, according to data from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. Registrations for the first three months of the year were down 2.7% from a year ago to 62,051.
Rising registration totals for new light trucks more than offset double-digit declines in registrations for passenger cars, both for February and March and in the first three months of the year. The association reported registration numbers for a two-month period because many manufacturers are switching from reporting sales numbers on a monthly basis to a quarterly basis, said Tim Jackson, the association's president.
"March wasn't as bad as you might think because the declines really didn't start until the middle of the month. April started bad, but finished strong because of manufacturer incentives," Jackson said. "The industry appears to have recovered a bit, but the extent is unknown. It is really too early to tell how much the industry will recover during the balance of the year."
The statewide numbers likely will get much worse, starting in April, declining by 30-40% from a year earlier, Jackson said. Sales, though, began to rebound in April as many manufacturers offered loans with 0% interest, delayed the first payment by three months or both, Jackson said. Customer traffic was strong in dealerships during the first weekend of May after dealers were allowed to reopen showrooms, he said.
The association's data include only retail registrations; fleet transactions are excluded.